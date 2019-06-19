 

Two suspected rhino poachers die after ramming into goat during high-speed car chase

2019-06-19 09:08

Correspondent

(File, iStock)

(File, iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two suspected rhino poachers died after their car overturned while trying to escape from game rangers in Zimbabwe, EWN reported.

According to Nehanda Radio, the incident took place last Wednesday at Bubye Valley Conservancy, on the outskirts of Beitbridge.

The two were reportedly part of a gang suspected of trying to hunt rhino at the wildlife sanctuary.

According to The Chronicle, four men were involved in an accident while police and game rangers pursued them during a dramatic high-speed chase.

Two of them, James Mauto, 41, and Celestino Shate, 35, reportedly appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Langton Mukwengi, on charges of unlawful hunting of a specially protected animal in violation of the Parks and Wildlife Act. They are in custody and the case has been postponed to June 28, The Chronicle reported on Tuesday.

Vehicle hit a goat

The deceased were identified as Godfrey Makechemu and Charles Runye.

The four suspected poachers were tracking fresh rhino spoor in the Bubye Valley Conservancy when a joint patrol of police and game rangers spotted them, EWN reported.

The men reportedly tried to escape but their vehicle hit a goat and overturned.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the four inside the wreckage, The Chronicle reported.

A search was reportedly conducted and led to the recovery of a telescopic sight rifle.

The rhino in Bubye Valley Conservancy were said to be under increasing threat, according to EWN. Last month, two poachers were reportedly killed during a gunfight with game rangers inside the park.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    polokwane  |  zimbabwe  |  poaching  |  conservation  |  animals  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: CCTV footage shows boy swiping R10 000 cellphone from KZN barber

31 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No bulls-eye for today's jackpot 2019-06-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 