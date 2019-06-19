Two suspected rhino poachers die after ramming into goat during high-speed car chase

Two suspected rhino poachers died after their car overturned while trying to escape from game rangers in Zimbabwe, EWN reported.

According to Nehanda Radio, the incident took place last Wednesday at Bubye Valley Conservancy, on the outskirts of Beitbridge.

The two were reportedly part of a gang suspected of trying to hunt rhino at the wildlife sanctuary.

According to The Chronicle, four men were involved in an accident while police and game rangers pursued them during a dramatic high-speed chase.

Two of them, James Mauto, 41, and Celestino Shate, 35, reportedly appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Langton Mukwengi, on charges of unlawful hunting of a specially protected animal in violation of the Parks and Wildlife Act. They are in custody and the case has been postponed to June 28, The Chronicle reported on Tuesday.

Vehicle hit a goat

The deceased were identified as Godfrey Makechemu and Charles Runye.

The four suspected poachers were tracking fresh rhino spoor in the Bubye Valley Conservancy when a joint patrol of police and game rangers spotted them, EWN reported.

The men reportedly tried to escape but their vehicle hit a goat and overturned.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the four inside the wreckage, The Chronicle reported.

A search was reportedly conducted and led to the recovery of a telescopic sight rifle.

The rhino in Bubye Valley Conservancy were said to be under increasing threat, according to EWN. Last month, two poachers were reportedly killed during a gunfight with game rangers inside the park.

Zimbabwe: 2 suspected rhino poachers in Beitbridge died on admission to the hospital after they were involved in an accident while being pursued by police and game rangers during a high speed chase. I call that a result, except for the goat. Sam ????????https://t.co/E9r3kLN7N4 — Xpose Trophy Hunting (@XposeTrophyHunt) June 18, 2019

