 

Two suspects are arrested for the murder of girl and man in Cape Town

2020-02-27 18:37

Cebelihle Mthethwa

Security increased n ocean view (Supplied:City of Cape Town)

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons and a 31-year-old man in Ocean View in Cape Town on Tuesday.

News24 reported earlier that the girl was killed after she was caught in gang crossfire. Emaan had been playing outside when she was shot in the chest and hand.

"Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested following the murder of a seven-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire between rival gangs in Libra Street, Ocean View," Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

"Both suspects are expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate's court on Friday 28 February 2020."

On Thursday, it was reported that two houses were torched in Ocean View following Emaan's death.

"In the latest incidents overnight, the Fire and Rescue Service responded to two houses that were set alight. The South African Police Service confirmed two more house fires, but advised firefighters against entering the area," Cape Town Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said.

Smith said he understands that residents are frustrated and that the violent backlash is driven by anger over yet another senseless killing of an innocent child.

"The City's area law enforcement staff along with the Metro Police Gang and Drug Task Team and Tactical Response Unit have been supporting the South African Police Service in Ocean View," said Smith.

Potelwa warned all communities against taking the law into their own hands as doing so will leave the police with no option but to arrest and charge those responsible.


