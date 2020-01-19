 

Two suspects arrested for possession of 16 suspected stolen cellphone tower batteries

2020-01-19 14:31

Riaan Grobler

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 36-year-old suspect and his 34-year-old counterpart were arrested by Tsolo Vispol members after they were found in possession of 16 cellphone tower batteries on the N2 road near Tshisane locality in the Eastern Cape on Friday evening.

READ | MTN beefs up security as battery theft threatens network coverage

According to SAPS spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena, police received an information that the suspects were transporting these batteries from Mthatha to Johannesburg.

"A stop-and-search was conducted and the batteries with the estimated value of R400 000 were found in a bus that cannot be mentioned to protect its company's name," Koena said.

"The suspects will be profiled and linked with other cases.

"During their arrest they attempted to bribe police with thousands of rand. They will appear before Tsolo Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and bribery," Koena said. 

Read more on:    police  |  port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC’s Lebogang Maile to work on forcing Tshwane mayor and council speaker out

2020-01-19 07:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Enoch Mpianzi's family devastated by his untimely death at school camp
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Morningstar 13:38 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Muizenberg 09:51 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Saturday's results 2020-01-18 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 