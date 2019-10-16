Two suspects arrested, stolen truck recovered after high-speed chase and shootout on N3 highway

The Toyota Rush used by the suspects in an attempt to escape police. (SAPS)

Police arrested two suspects and recovered a truck that was stolen in Edenvale, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, police were on routine patrol in Edenvale when they noticed a suspicious man driving a truck on Linksfield Road. As the police were approaching, the suspect allegedly got out of the truck and jumped into a nearby Toyota Rush with two occupants.

"Police gave chase as the suspects were driving onto the N3 highway. The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police who then returned fire, forcing the suspect's vehicle to a sudden halt. Two suspects jumped out and fled on foot. One suspect was cornered and arrested while the other suspect evaded arrest," Peters said.

The third suspect, who was found inside the car, was taken to hospital under police guard as he sustained injuries during the shootout.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the truck that was spotted by police had been stolen in Edenvale. The getaway car, the Toyota Rush, was fitted with false registration number plates. An investigation is under way to establish if the vehicle could have been stolen," Peters said.

Car jammers and other vehicle theft implements were found inside the getaway car.

Police are searching for the suspect who is still at large.

Peters said the arrested suspects will appear at Edenvale Magistrate's Court in due course, facing charges that include attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen vehicle, possession of car theft implements, reckless and negligent driving.