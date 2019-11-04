Two suspects behind bars for allegedly killing taxi driver

Police have arrested two suspects following the murder of a taxi driver. (SAPS, Facebook)

A Johannesburg taxi driver was shot dead on Saturday following an alleged altercation with two pedestrians.



Johannesburg Central police arrested the two suspects, aged 22 and 29, for murder as well as for the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, said spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

"The police were on routine crime-prevention duties when they heard two gunshots. They rushed in the direction of the sound and found a 34-year-old male lying in a pool of blood. The victim was shot in the upper body and paramedics certified him dead on the scene," Peters added.

"It is alleged that a taxi driver had an argument with two pedestrians, he stopped his taxi and confronted them. One of the suspects took out a firearm and shot him.

"The police were given a description of the suspects and the direction they took. They used the information and arrested the two suspects within a very short space of time."

According to Peters, the firearm used in the commission of the murder was seized and would be sent for ballistic testing to establish a possible link to other serious and violent crimes.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.