Two teens missing at sea while surfing in East London, one rescued

Two teenagers believed to be school pupils from Middelburg in Mpumalanga went missing while surfing in East London, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

The teenagers, aged 18, were on a school tour, said NSRI East London deputy station commander Geoff McGregor.

McGregor said they launched the sea rescue craft Lotto Rescuer at Eastern Beach at 08:45 to join the police and other units in search of three teenagers who were in "difficulty in the surf".

"One teenager was rescued by surfers and he has been transported to hospital by EMS [emergency medical services] ambulance in a stable condition for observation for non-fatal drowning symptoms," McGregor said.

He said the other two were still missing.

"Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there remains no sign of the two missing teenagers and police divers and Police K9 Search and Rescue are continuing in an ongoing search. Police have opened an investigation."



