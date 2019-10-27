 

Two teens missing at sea while surfing in East London, one rescued

2019-10-27 17:01

Jeanette Chabalala

An NSRI member surveys rescue work. (Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

An NSRI member surveys rescue work. (Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two teenagers believed to be school pupils from Middelburg in Mpumalanga went missing while surfing in East London, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

The teenagers, aged 18, were on a school tour, said NSRI East London deputy station commander Geoff McGregor.

McGregor said they launched the sea rescue craft Lotto Rescuer at Eastern Beach at 08:45 to join the police and other units in search of three teenagers who were in "difficulty in the surf".

"One teenager was rescued by surfers and he has been transported to hospital by EMS [emergency medical services] ambulance in a stable condition for observation for non-fatal drowning symptoms," McGregor said.

He said the other two were still missing. 

"Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there remains no sign of the two missing teenagers and police divers and Police K9 Search and Rescue are continuing in an ongoing search. Police have opened an investigation."


Read more on:    east london
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ndabeni-Abrahams' home goes up in flames, no injuries reported

2019-10-27 16:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Activist groups picket outside Gupta compound on Diwali eve
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:19 PM
Road name: WET WEATHER

Cape Town 15:43 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
3 winners split Daily Lotto loot 2019-10-26 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 