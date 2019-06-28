 

Two teens nabbed for alleged hijacking in Nyanga

2019-06-28 18:31

Jenni Evans

Two teenagers were arrested after a car was hijacked in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Friday morning, Western Cape police said. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said they were nabbed 10 minutes after the silver Nissan Almera was hijacked at around 11:45. 

"The vicinity was patrolled, and the vehicle was spotted and stopped in Market Road, Philippi East," he added. 

"The three occupants jumped out and ran away, but two minors aged 15 and 17 were arrested. The third made good his escape." 

Meanwhile, the police arrested two of their own and three civilians on Thursday night, when Bellville police followed a VW Caddy and Opel Corsa that raised their suspicions. 

By the time they reached a residence in Parow North, the occupants of the vehicles knew the police were on to them, so a car chase ensued. 

READ: 5 things to do when you're being hijacked, including a swift seatbelt manoeuvre 

Both vehicles had cloned registration plates and had been removed from police premises without permission.

The five were apprehended and are expected to appear in court in Bellville on Monday on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of house-breaking implements and theft of number plates. Their involvement in house robbery cases is also being investigated as one of the vehicles were seen driving from a house robbery in Durbanville earlier this month.     

Also on Thursday night, the police stopped a truck in Bellville because it resembled one stolen at an electronics company in Atlantis earlier that day, according to Sergeant George Mjiwu.

They found 42 new television sets worth R360 000 inside the truck, which matched the cargo that had been stolen. 

Three Somali nationals aged 28, 29 and 29 were arrested and are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday for the possession of stolen property. 

