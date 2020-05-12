 

Two teens shot dead while pushing car in Cape Town

2020-05-12 16:01

Tammy Petersen

(André Damons/Netwerk24)

Two people were arrested on Tuesday after two teenagers were gunned down in a double murder in Cape Town, police have confirmed.

It is understood that the two boys, aged 16 and 17, had been pushing an apparent broken-down car in Hanover Park when shots were fired at them.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the teenagers were shot and killed around 20:10 in Greenturf Road on Monday night.

The suspected perpetrators fled in a black Opel Corsa bakkie, he said.

"Investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 24 and 37. Once they have been charged, they are due to make a court appearance on murder charges."

Traut said the motive for the murders was yet to be established, but News24 understands the incident is believed to be gang-related.

cape town  |  crime
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
