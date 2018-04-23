 

Two to appear in court for Moses Mabhida stadium violence

2018-04-23 06:47

Christina Pitt

Police react to crowd violence during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Anesh Debiky, Gallo Images)

The two men charged with public violence and malicious damage to property following a pitch invasion at Moses Mabhida Stadium will appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Moses Mabhida dissolved into chaos on Saturday night when fans invaded the pitch following the Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to the Free State Stars during the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Police had to use tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the unruly fans that could be seen hurling chairs and beating security officials.

Footage shows a security guard being severely beaten by fans, leading to some on social media on Sunday speculating she may have died.

"One security guard has been hospitalised, but I'm not certain about the condition," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen told News24 earlier on Sunday that the security guard was seriously injured, but stable.

Stadium management on Sunday said the guard was in fact a man, contrary to reports that the guard was a woman. No woman was injured in the incident, management said.

The scenes were widely criticised on social media and by all in the sporting community.

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa and the Premier Soccer League were among those to slam the behaviour of the Kaizer Chiefs fans, and called on Stadium Management South Africa to address the incident.

Stadium Management SA on Sunday registered its "grave concern" over the gruesome assault of the security guard. Due process must be followed to get to the bottom of it.

