 

WATCH | Two vehicles catch fire after reported cash heist

2020-01-20 22:33

Ntwaagae Seleka

CIT heist along Malibongwe Drive near Cosmo City.

CIT heist along Malibongwe Drive near Cosmo City. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two vehicles, including a cash van, caught fire following a reported cash-in-transit heist on Monday evening.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said medical personnel responded to reports of a shooting on Malibongwe Drive near Cosmo City in Randburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place. Upon arrival, a light motor vehicle as well as the armoured vehicle were on fire.

"Two adult male guards were found nearby in a stable condition and were treated on the scene prior to being transported by private ambulance to hospital for further assessment. Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities," Herbst said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA's comments on Tshwane a reflection of the last kick of a dying horse - Maile

2020-01-20 21:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Shops allegedly selling muthi set alight in Olievenhoutbosh
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 19:56 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Kommetjie 19:56 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapseweg

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's results 2020-01-20 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 