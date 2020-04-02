 

Two who allegedly posed as soldiers and raped KZN granny arrested

2020-04-02 16:37

Kaveel Singh

(Gallo Images)

(Gallo Images) (Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

Two men, who allegedly posed as SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to rape and kill a granny in KwaZulu-Natal, have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The suspects are aged 24 and 27 and will be charged for murder and rape, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. 

Ngenzeni Zuma, 74, was found at her home in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

It is alleged that she was raped and strangled to death. 

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg, and the other suspect was arrested in Durban.

Mbele said police have also linked the men to the alleged rape of a 20-year-old female, also on Sunday.

Duped

News24 reported MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza as saying Zuma "was raped and murdered by criminals who had duped her into believing they were members of the SANDF".

It is alleged that Zuma allowed the criminals into her home after they claimed to be SANDF members assigned to sanitise homes in the area.

Khoza said Zuma's grandson discovered her body on Sunday morning. He was asleep when the crime took place.

Read more on:    sandf  |  coronavirus
