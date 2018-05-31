Two women arrested for allegedly abducting teen, forcing her into prostitution

What To Read Next

The Hawks have arrested two women. (Kaveel Singh, News24, Twitter, file)

A 17-year-old North West girl has been rescued from a suspected brothel after allegedly being kidnapped and forced into prostitution, the Hawks said on Thursday.



Her alleged abductors briefly appeared in the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of abduction, rape, sexual exploitation and trafficking. They cannot be identified until they have pleaded to the charges.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the two women were arrested in an operation last week.

The women, aged 20 and 22, allegedly abducted the teen at a hiking spot in Lichtenburg on April 8.

"It is alleged the two suspects… forced [the teenager] into prostitution, drugs and alcohol consumption," Rikhotso said in a statement.

The Hawks responded to a tip-off and, with the assistance of the tactical response unit, found the girl at the house.

She has been taken to a place of safety.

The women will remain in custody until their next court appearance on June 27.

