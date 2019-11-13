 

Two women killed in Bronkhorstspruit bus crash

2019-11-13 16:47

Canny Maphanga

Two women have been killed in a bus crash on Moloto Road in Bronkhorstspruit, Tshwane, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known, but it occurred this morning between 05:00 and 06:00 while it was raining. The accident happened around a curve," Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told News24 on Wednesday afternoon.

The two women killed were aged 40 and 16, authorities are not able to disclose their details until the next of kin is informed.

A total of 41 passengers, as well as the driver, sustained injuries, according to Mahamba.

Netcare 911, however, said it only had a record of 34 people who had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"All the patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

Local authorities were on the scene for investigations.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigation.

Moloto Road has since been cleared and opened to motorists.

Read more on:    tshwane  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Glory to God' – Jesse Hess' aunt after person of interest arrested in separate rape case

2019-11-13 16:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Shot security guard airlifted to hospital after Hurlingham house robbery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:43 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Table View 16:21 PM
Road name: Marine Drive Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Tuesday 2019-11-12 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 