Two people have been shot during protests in Mitchells Plain in the Western Cape on Wednesday evening, police said. (Aljoscha Kohlstock, News24)

Two people were shot during protests in Mitchells Plain in the Western Cape on Wednesday evening, police said.

In addition, a 21-year-old man was killed when a taxi ploughed into a crowd of protesters in Jakes Gerwel Drive.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the two wounded people, aged 35 and 36, were hit when shots were fired from the Colorado side of Jakes Gerwel Drive. Cases of attempted murder were opened.

Rwexana added that a culpable homicide case was opened at the Philippi police station in connection with the death of the 21-year-old.

On Wednesday evening, a large crowd of Mitchells Plain residents had gathered in Highlands Drive, following protest action by residents of the Siqalo informal settlement.

It was earlier reported that Siqalo residents clashed with their neighbours in Mitchells Plain during the protest that started late on Tuesday night.

Siqalo residents have been demanding the provision of services from the City of Cape Town.

Thirty people were arrested following clashes between police and protesters.

Earlier, 15 other people were arrested for public violence. They are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Rwexana said the area was relatively quiet on Thursday morning.

She said Public Order Police members were deployed as well as tactical response teams that had been patrolling the area, in an effort prevent further incidents.

