 

Two-year-old boy dies after leopard bite in Kruger National Park

2019-06-06 12:20

Kamva Somdyala

(Photo: iStock)

(Photo: iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Kruger National Park (KNP) staff member's two-year-old son was killed after a leopard bit the toddler at the staff living quarters on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at the Malelane technical services living quarters and doctors later certified the boy dead at Shongwe Hospital in Mpumalanga.

Fundisile Mketeni, chief executive officer of South African National Parks, extended his condolences to the family and said "our prayers are with the family during this trying time. We wish them strength and will give them all the support they need as an organisation".

The park said it was "an unfortunate risk that staff experience when having to live and work in environments like the KNP. These events are very rare occurrences but always tragic when they do occur". 

"May the young toddler's soul rest in eternal peace," Mketeni added, saying "this is the risk we live with on a daily basis as we help conserve our species for the benefit of all".

The animal was shot "to remove the danger of another person falling victim".

The park's management sent a delegation to the family to give moral support and professional counselling.

The name of the deceased has been withheld and will be released once all family members have been notified.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

About 700 homes affected by Cape Town rains, flooding - City

2019-06-06 12:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Daily Lotto player walks off with R520 000 jackpot 2019-06-05 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 