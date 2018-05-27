 

Two Zaaiplaas protest 'ringleaders' arrested in Limpopo

2018-05-27 14:04

Correspondent

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Two alleged "ringleaders" of the Zaaiplaas protests have been arrested, bringing the total of arrests to seven, Limpopo police said.

The group will appear in court on Monday in connection with the violent unrest in the area, in which two schools and a police van were set alight.

"A joint sting operation…resulted in the arrest of two of the ringleaders of the protests," said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe about the arrests of the 24-year-old and 29-year-old respectively on Saturday night at Keerom Village.

"More arrests are expected," Ngoepe said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba visited the area on Saturday. At a meeting held with various stakeholders, protesters agreed to stop their acts.

On Friday night, additional public order police were sent into the area after a second school building in the area was set alight. A police van had also been torched and a police officer injured in a separate incident.

The weekend's unrest stemmed from protest action which started a week ago after a group of community members from Zaaiplaas barricaded the R579 road. The protest subsequently turned violent.

At the time, five people, aged between 28 and 50, were arrested for public violence.

All seven arrested will now appear in Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Monday on two counts of arson, malicious damage to property and assault on police.

"The police investigations and monitoring of the situation in the area, are still continuing," Ngoepe concluded.

