Food parcels and tents are being sent to the Talana hostel in Tzaneen where a fire broke out on Saturday morning, claiming the lives of three people, including that of a two-year-old.

The three were burnt beyond recognition.

"The fire and rescue were able to respond quickly. When we continued with our search and rescue operations we discovered three bodies - two adults and one of a two-year-old child," Mopani District Municipality spokesperson Witness Tiva said on Saturday afternoon.

Tiva said while the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire were still unknown, the municipality was probing the cause along with the police.

He said they had been informed by residents that an unattended candle may have caused the fire. He said once investigations were done the police would open an inquest case.

"We are jointly doing an assessment to get to understand how many people were affected and to understand what kind of relief is needed. At the same time we also activated [the South African Social Security Agency] to the area," he said.

Tiva said three other people who were severely burnt were taken to a local hospital where two were treated and discharged. He said one person was still receiving medical attention at the hospital.

He added that Executive Mayor Nkakareng Rakgoale visited the area to give support to the rescue teams and to also speak to the affected community members about the assistance they would receive from the Mopani District Municipality.