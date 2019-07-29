Uber, Bolt drivers warned about Cape Town kidnap and robbery 'hotspots'

Uber and Bolt (previously Taxify) drivers should be careful when responding to clients in Nyanga, Cape Town, following hijackings and robberies, sometimes with a female accomplice calling the service, police said on Monday.

Nyanga police spokesperson Captain NP Sitshitshi urged drivers to always be vigilant and cautious, especially when called at night to Crossroads, Browns Farm and Nyanga.

"In some cases women are involved because they are the ones who would make a call and when the driver arrives to pick up the client, [a different person] would come and hijack and rob the driver [and] sometimes drive away with him," said Sitshitshi.

Motorists in private vehicles, and delivery staff should also be cautious at the "hotspots" of Govan Mbeki Road (Philippi), Bristol and Sheffield Roads in Browns Farm, Klipfontein Road, Miller and Eisleben Roads in Nyanga and Crossroads.

Delivery vehicles are mostly targeted in Browns Farm, said police.

"We urge drivers to be vigilant at all times when driving in the mentioned areas," said Sitshitshi.

Some arrests have been made, but information about suspects can be given to police at 021 380 3304/3374, or 082 469 2470 and Crime Stop at 086001011.

