 

Uber Eats assisting police after driver shot dead at Durban KFC

2019-06-20 14:23

Kaveel Singh

A KFC branch in SA. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)



International online delivery service Uber Eats says it has been in contact with the family of a Burundian national who was shot dead while fetching food from a KFC in Durban this week.

"We are extremely saddened to hear a delivery-partner was killed this week. Our thoughts are with his friends and family, and we have been in contact with them to offer our condolences and support," Uber Eats said in a statement to News24 on Thursday.

The company added that it would be in communication with police.

"We will work with the police to support their investigation."

A Burundian man was killed after an altercation at a KFC in Florida Road on Tuesday evening, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Cedrick Musonera, 33, had been visiting the fried chicken outlet to fetch a delivery order when a customer waiting in line allegedly became upset.

"It is alleged that the victim had an argument with an unknown suspect who opened fire before fleeing the scene," Mbele said. 

She said police arrived at the scene to find Musonera with two gunshot wounds to the body. He died despite receiving medical attention at hospital.

"Police are investigating a case of murder," Mbele said.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
