 

UCT dinner for people of colour only, organisers remain unapologetic

2018-06-22 20:25

Christina Pitt

The University of Cape Town's upper campus. (iStock)

The University of Cape Town's upper campus. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The organisers of a supper, planned for the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Decolonial Winter School (DWS), which invited "POC only" (people of colour), are unapologetic about their stance, despite social media backlash.

UCT's DWS is a programme scheduled for June 24, and it has the aim of "challenging the notions of colonisation and putting the theories of decolonisation into practice".

Students and social media users were outraged at the inclusion of a one-hour supper reserved for POC's, saying it amounted to racism and segregation.

'A space where black people can decompress'

"The collective decided that it is black people who are burdened with the process of decolonisation," DWS organiser and student activist Alex Hotz said.

"In these spaces that involve white people, we often find that black people are forced to censor themselves to protect white fragility. It was meant to be a space where black people can decompress."

Hotz said that the programme also focused on "challenging liberal basic notions of racism".

"We received a lot of backlash from white people on social media who argued that this amounted to segregation," she said.

"We are challenging liberal basic notions of racism, which relates to structural and systemic power. It is ironic because white people were silent under apartheid and are silent about the benefits they continue to reap due to white privilege."

Backlash to supper

The university released a statement in acknowledgement of the backlash.

"Entrance to UCT events may not be restricted on the basis of race," UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said.

"Our understanding is that the students and alumni arranging the event have been informed accordingly and have agreed that the programme wording will be changed."

Hotz said that the outrage was detracting from the importance of the programme. She added that the university's response to the controversy was an example of problematic behaviour that needed to be addressed.

"This is an example of how power works in terms of the pressure that the white masses have – to call the university and question the authority of black lecturers," she said.

"They are not interrogating the real issues surrounding power, which need to be looked at with new eyes. We are unapologetic about our politics on decolonisation at this school."


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    uct  |  human rights

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PE municipal strike comes to an end, with an agreement on bonuses

2018-06-22 19:28

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mixed reactions to new North West premier's age
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 