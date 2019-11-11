 

UCT medical volunteer organisation to cut back activities after funding cuts

2019-11-11 16:43

Drew Wayland, GroundUp

The University of Cape Town. (Gallo images, Getty images)

The University of Cape Town. (Gallo images, Getty images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Students' Health and Welfare Centres Organisation (Shawco) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) is set to cut back on some of its work after the institution reduced funding in October.

The university announced in a statement last week that Shawco would continue to provide its normal range of medical activities on the Cape Flats, but certain educational activities would be reduced.

Shawco has more than 3 000 student volunteers, but the number has dropped in recent years, placing the programme on a short list for UCT's tightening budget.

The organisation lost several members of its leadership after the cutbacks, leaving university officials and students unsure of its operating status.

"The current situation at Shawco requires an immediate response, and the executive leadership is committed to finding a viable solution that will ensure that its legacy is preserved," said UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

Shawco has been operating for more than 75 years, providing free medical services to under-served communities in Cape Town. During apartheid, the organisation became well-known for providing medical services to protesters during conflicts with the police.

Today, Shawco runs 15 health and education projects across the Cape Metropole.

UCT medical students work at mobile clinics to provide services like screenings, testing for sexually transmitted infections, and preventative care.

The educational programmes are designed to better community understanding of health, wellness, and medicine, as well as reduce stigma toward diseases like HIV and tuberculosis.

These are the programmes that will be reduced over the summer holidays.

GroundUp contacted several members of Shawco's executive board for answers, including CEO Crain Soudien, to no avail.

Read more on:    uct  |  cape town  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | 'Aweh!' Kolisi and co delight thousands in Cape Town with one-of-a-kind entrance

2019-11-11 16:32

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | Follow Springbok trophy tour through streets of Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kuils River 17:38 PM
Road name: Strand Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Cape Town 17:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two Sunday jackpot winners 2019-11-10 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 