UCT reiterates vice-chancellor appointment process not finalised yet

Cape Town – The University of Cape Town (UCT) reiterated on Friday that the selection process for a new vice-chancellor had not been completed yet, saying congratulations sent to one of the candidates on social media were the result of a misunderstanding of the processes.

"An appointment has not been made yet and the process continues," said spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

This, as messages of congratulations continued to pour in for Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Moholola said following public presentations by the two shortlisted candidates for the position and interviews last week, the selection committee presented its recommendation to senate on Thursday afternoon.

Professor Vivienne Lawack was also shortlisted.

"The next step is for the selection committee to report to the institutional forum (IF) on the process followed, including steps taken to meet equity targets. The IF will then submit its report to council verifying the process that has been followed.

"Thereafter, the selection committee will submit a full report on the recruitment and selection process, together with the reports of senate and the IF, to council for approval," he said.

Council meeting on March 17

This report includes an abbreviated curriculum vitae of the recommended candidate/s, the selection committee's reasons for recommending the candidate/s and the names of the other shortlisted candidates.

Every council member has the right to inspect the full selection committee record (including all applications and referees' reports). This is made available to council members by the human resources department.

Council may choose to meet the candidate, on a formal or informal basis, before making its decision.

In making its decision, council attempts to reach consensus and will have regard to the importance of ensuring that any vice-chancellor enjoys the support of both senate and council.



Council can decide by simple majority, or it can determine that a greater majority is required.

If council does not approve the recommendation, it refers the matter back to the selection committee for further consideration.

Ordinarily, the matter is decided by ballot.

The next council sitting is on March 17.

