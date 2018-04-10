 

UCT to rename building after Chris Hani

2018-04-10 05:11

Iavan Pijoos

Struggle icon Chris Hani was the leader of the South African Communist Party and Umkhonto weSizwe. (File, Gallo)

Struggle icon Chris Hani was the leader of the South African Communist Party and Umkhonto weSizwe. (File, Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is expected to honour struggle icon Chris Hani by naming one of its buildings after him.

The New Science Lecture Theatre is to be renamed the Chris Hani Lecture Theatre in honour of Hani's contribution to South Africa's democracy.

Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of Hani's assassination.

The official renaming ceremony will be held on April 25, which is expected to be attended by the Hani family. Deputy Minister of Public Works Jeremy Cronin is to give the keynote address. 

Outgoing UCT vice-chancellor Dr Max Price, UCT chairperson of the naming of buildings committee, advocate Norman Arendse and other dignitaries are also expected to attend.

UCT spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the institution regarded the naming of the building as a historic moment. 

"The renaming of buildings is just one part of a multifaceted transformation project committed to overcoming the legacy of apartheid and colonialism in the university system - and to make UCT a home to all."
 
Shabalala said it was a change that would not just linger in the name boards on the side of buildings, but that it should also be a definitive break with South Africa's painful past. 

"It is symbolic of a transformation not only on the UCT campus, but more importantly of our attitudes and values."

Read more on:    uct  |  chris hani

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Death of 3 children a reminder of the social ills of illegal occupation - Gauteng MEC

2018-04-09 22:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Tall ship built for sailors of all abilities docks in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:09 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:56 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 7 2018-04-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 