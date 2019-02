University of Cape Town Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has maintained that she does not require any extra security measures, after she was threatened on Tuesday while walking to her office on campus.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola on Wednesday described the incident as "deeply concerning", but would not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

"The incident was immediately escalated to the university’s Campus Protection Services and is being investigated. UCT condemns this incident, as we would any safety and security incident involving staff or students on our campuses," Moholola said.

Phakeng had reiterated that she did not require any extra security measures for herself, Moholola continued.

"UCT, through CPS, has measures in place to ensure the safety of all staff and students on campus. These include uniformed staff patrolling the campus, and the appropriate equipment installed to enhance security." CPS operates around the clock and worked with neighbouring police stations to request necessary resources to ensure staff and students can enter and exit its campuses safely, Moholola said. After numerous tweets expressing concern, Phakeng responded that she was "fine and continuing as if nothing ever happened".