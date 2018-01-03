 

UDM wants 'mother of inquiries' into state capture to begin

2018-01-03 17:10

Jan Gerber

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. (Cornel van Heerden, Gallo Images, Beeld, File)

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. (Cornel van Heerden, Gallo Images, Beeld, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The UDM wants the "mother of inquiries" into state capture and corruption to begin.

"South Africa is facing the real and present danger of political, economic, social and administrative collapse from unbridled corruption and state capture," UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"President Jacob Zuma consistently appeals every court judgment where he is involved… the nation might even give him a new nickname!

"He even seeks to appeal against the decision by Judge [President] Dunstan Mlambo that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng chooses the judge to head up the commission of inquiry into state capture. Why?"

Holomisa referred to the decision of a full Bench of the High Court in Pretoria, led by Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, to dismiss Zuma's application against former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report on state capture.

The report recommended that a judge appointed by the chief justice must oversee the judicial inquiry since Zuma is implicated in the allegations of state capture through the Gupta family.

Two days after the conclusion of the ANC's elective conference last month, where it was resolved that the inquiry into state capture must be instituted as a matter of urgency, Zuma lodged his appeal, saying the full Bench had erred. 

"What is going on behind the curtains of the president’s continuous counteractions in the various courts? Why this dogged reaction and, we hear in this case, accusing the court of erring in law 16 times? Why not just lance the boil and get it over and done with?" Holomisa continued.

Threatening 'political bigwigs'

He added that, if the inquiry goes ahead unhindered and there is a forensic auditing component, it might be "that some folks are fearing where the breadcrumbs might lead". 

"The next question could therefore be: 'Is there, maybe, a deal in the wind between President Zuma and his party - or at least some individuals in the African National Congress (ANC), or maybe even a few cabinet ministers?' Which leads to these inescapable questions: Who (really) is being protected by whom, and why?" 

He said, not only does the inquiry potentially threaten "political bigwigs", but one wonders which big businesses and/ or business people might also have to come clean. 

According to Holomisa, even just a wisp of truth in the allegations could be the ANC's death knell just before the 2019 elections.

He called on South Africans to unite against corruption and state capture. 

"Let us exert pressure from every corner to have this inquiry take place long before 2019; the nation requires the truth about the people who they’ve elected into power.

"If these leaders are innocent, they can stand proudly after being tested in the inquiry… but, if they are guilty, they must go to jail."

Read more on:    anc  |  udm  |  jacob zuma  |  bantu holomisa  |  johannesburg  |  courts  |  state capture  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Protesters block Soweto road over storm damage

2018-01-03 17:06

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks

Incredible drone footage showing the almost magical New Year’s Eve fireworks exploding above the Peruvian city of Lima.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:03 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 3 2018-01-03 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 