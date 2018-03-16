 

UDM will support ANC's NMB candidate 'as long as they're reputable'

2018-03-16 17:13

Paul Herman

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa. (Lucky Nxumalo)

Cape Town - The probable exit of Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip looms ever larger as the United Democratic Movement (UDM) says it will support an African National Congress (ANC) mayoral candidate "as long as they're reputable".

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday filed a notice of intent to bring a motion of no confidence in Trollip. A special council sitting on March 29 has been requested.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa hit the greens on Friday during the launch of the very first parliamentary golf club in Cape Town.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Holomisa said his party would support a good replacement put forward by the ANC. However, he added that the council needed to start probing pre-2016 corruption, while the ANC was in charge.

"I don't have any conditions, as long as it's a reputable individual," Holomisa told News24.

"My core concerns are around administrative issues.

"We want to have the council look at pre-2016 corruption. We want to draw a line or else the ANC will be seen to be coming back to protect certain individuals."

'DA mistook our support as if they won'

When asked what would happen if the ANC put forward a candidate the UDM did not approve of, Holomisa replied: "I don't think the ANC will gamble."

The party will not support ANC provincial leader and former metro chairperson Andile Lungisa either.

"And the ANC knows that," he added.

READ: Malema trying to gain favour with the ANC - Trollip

The EFF previously said it would only support an ANC candidate if that person was former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. The position needed a person of integrity, they said.

Either way, the relationship between the UDM and the Democratic Alliance (DA) appears to be over in the metro, following the ousting of former deputy mayor and UDM councillor, Mongameli Bobani.

While the party will continue to work with the DA in Gauteng, it was "too late" for reconciliation in Nelson Mandela Bay, he said.

"When you have a coalition, it means there were no winners in the election. Unfortunately, the DA mistook our support as if they won and started, acting like Big Brother," he repeated.

They called for both Bobani and Trollip to be removed, based on the circumstances at the time, he said.

Mashaba 

Contrastingly, Holomisa had good things to say about the DA's Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba.

"He always briefs us and we get answers from him as a coalition."

Holomisa's main concern for Nelson Mandela Bay going forward, was to continue with the projects already approved by the current administration, using the existing budget.

He didn't mind if the same councillors stayed in their positions.

They just wanted to ensure that whoever the new mayor will be, likely an ANC replacement, the council agrees to allow the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority to look at pre-2016 corruption in the metro.

As it stands, the DA will have 59 votes, along with its remaining coalition partners - the ACDP and Cope.

The EFF and its likely partners - the ANC, UDM, African Independent Congress and Patriotic Alliance (PA) - will have 61 votes, which would ensure Trollip's future follows Bobani's.

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

