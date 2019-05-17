UFS to go ahead with 'Gangster State' book launch, despite alleged security threat

The University of the Free State (UFS) has made an about-turn and will host the planned Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capturebook launch and discussion on Thursday in Bloemfontein, after initially indicating it would postpone it due to an alleged security threat.

"The discussion of the book Gangster State by Pieter-Louis Myburgh will go ahead as planned on the Bloemfontein Campus of the University of the Free State (UFS) on May 23, 2019," said spokesperson Lacea Loader in a statement on Friday.

"The decision to postpone the book discussion this week was done on advice by the university's Protection Services to the UFS Business School, following a proper risk assessment."