 

Uitenhage students close down college, demand NSFAS allowances

2020-02-19 21:37

Thamsanqa Mbovane

College principal Charl van Heerden (with tie) addressed protesting students.

College principal Charl van Heerden (with tie) addressed protesting students. (Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than 100 boycotting students stormed out of the High Street and Park Avenue campuses at the Eastcape Midlands TVET College in Uitenhage on Wednesday afternoon.

The singing students have shut down both campuses.

They were boycotting classes, saying their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances had not been paid, GroundUp reported.

"This is a pain to all of us," a student shouted as they marched from the campuses to the college's head office on the corner of Durban and Cuyler streets.

Students said they were being thrown out of rented flats and houses by landlords who were tired of hearing "stories" from them when they failed to pay the rent.

College principal Charl van Heerden and finance officer Lennox Tukwayo stood behind the steel fence flanked by police officers. More than 40 staff members had left the head office.

A student shouted to the principal: "We have assignments and tests at the school, but we don't have money to attend [classes] because transport allowances haven't been paid yet by the NSFAS."

Another student said: "We have siblings at home. Those siblings are being taken care of by our grandmothers, through their pension money. To come to school, we also get transport money from our grandma's pension money and that's not fair."

Van Heerden responded by saying: "The living allowances will be paid in three to four days and that I can commit to. That allowance is only for returning students. Systematically, the NSFAS is processing payments. If your documents are correct, the next payment will be done on February 25 and 28 for accommodation and transport allowances."

Buffalo City TVET College students in East London have also boycotted classes over NSFAS allowances.

Read more on:    nsfas  |  education  |  university protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mashaba accuses successor of reversing gains the City of Joburg had made under his watch

2020-02-19 21:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Debate on Ramaphosa's SONA resumes in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Joostenberg Vlakte 20:24 PM
Road name: N1 Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 19:59 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two players get lucky 2020-02-19 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 