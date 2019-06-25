 

UJ student gets 15 years for bludgeoning flatmate with hammer, stabbing him

2019-06-25 20:43

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

EFF student command pursue charges against UJ senior officials

2017-08-01 17:01

The EFF student command from the University of Johannesburg's Auckland Park campus are opening cases of money laundering and fraud at the Brixton Police station against two senior members following fraud allegations. WATCH

A University of Johannesburg student who killed his flatmate by bludgeoning him with a hammer before stabbing him multiple times was sentenced to 15 years in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Siphamandla Gamede, 25, was also handed a two year sentence for obstructing justice after killing Nkosinathi Ngema at Cherry Manor Complex in Roodepoort in January.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane in a statement said the Bachelor of Mathematics graduate was living with Ngema and Ngema's brother in a flat. The day of the murder, the brother had gone to work and left Gamede and Ngema still asleep in their rooms.

"When the brother came back from work, he found blood inside the flat and the accused lied that the deceased had been robbed during a robbery," Mjonondwane said.

Gamede pleaded guilty.

Judge Mohamed Ismail explained there needed to be compelling circumstances to warrant the court deviating form the prescribed sentence, Mjonondwane said.

Ismail said mitigating factors in the case was that Gamede had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty.

"Killing of innocent human beings has reached an unprecedented level in the country. The NPA condemns such inhumane deeds and will continue to advocate for the right to life," Mjonondwane said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    uj  |  npa  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

N2 closed again as bus, tyres burn

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 1 winner nets nearly R500k 10 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 