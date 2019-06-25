UJ student gets 15 years for bludgeoning flatmate with hammer, stabbing him

The EFF student command from the University of Johannesburg's Auckland Park campus are opening cases of money laundering and fraud at the Brixton Police station against two senior members following fraud allegations. WATCH

A University of Johannesburg student who killed his flatmate by bludgeoning him with a hammer before stabbing him multiple times was sentenced to 15 years in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Siphamandla Gamede, 25, was also handed a two year sentence for obstructing justice after killing Nkosinathi Ngema at Cherry Manor Complex in Roodepoort in January.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane in a statement said the Bachelor of Mathematics graduate was living with Ngema and Ngema's brother in a flat. The day of the murder, the brother had gone to work and left Gamede and Ngema still asleep in their rooms.

"When the brother came back from work, he found blood inside the flat and the accused lied that the deceased had been robbed during a robbery," Mjonondwane said.

Gamede pleaded guilty.

Judge Mohamed Ismail explained there needed to be compelling circumstances to warrant the court deviating form the prescribed sentence, Mjonondwane said.

Ismail said mitigating factors in the case was that Gamede had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty.

"Killing of innocent human beings has reached an unprecedented level in the country. The NPA condemns such inhumane deeds and will continue to advocate for the right to life," Mjonondwane said.

