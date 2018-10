Police at the flat of a UK man who was murdered (Supplied)

A British man has been found murdered in his flat in Green Point, Cape Town, this week and police are yet to announce an arrest.

The 50-year-old man, who has family in Hertfordshire, was apparently last seen on Friday.

Neighbours were shocked when police officials and the fire brigade arrived at the block of flats to investigate his disappearance.

They watched as the team forced their way into his sixth floor flat in Wessels Road on Monday and were met by lots of blood and his body.

The man's vehicle was discovered in a nearby street.

News24 knows his identity but it is not yet clear whether his relatives have been informed.

Cause of death unknown

Western Cape police confirmed they were investigating the murder after finding a body at the address at around 15:30 on Monday.

"A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

He said the victim's Audi A3 was found in the early hours of Tuesday in Prestwich Street, which is just a few blocks away.

Someone living in the block, who asked to remain anonymous, told News24 that residents believed the suspect might have been staying there and were concerned about their safety and access control in the wake of the murder.

Police are believed to have surveillance footage of the events that unfolded. However, they have yet to confirm further details.

"The investigation into this matter is currently at a very sensitive stage and this office cannot elaborate further on this matter," Van Wyk said.

Anyone with any information about the murder can contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Botha on 021 430 3733 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.