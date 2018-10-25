UK officials supporting family of man murdered in Green Point

What To Read Next

British authorities have stepped in to assist the family of a man who was recently murdered in Green Point, Cape Town.

Upendra Edward Galegedera, 50, who has siblings in Hertfordshire, was apparently last seen on Friday and his body was discovered a few days later.

On Monday, police officials and the fire brigade arrived at the block of flats where he lived in Green Point to investigate his disappearance.

Shocked neighbours watched as the team's members forced their way into his sixth floor flat in Wessels Road and found his body in the bloodied residence.

The man's vehicle was discovered in a nearby street.

Galegedera appeared to be living in Cape Town and not holidaying.

British High Commission spokesperson Isabel Potgieter confirmed on Thursday morning that the commission was aware of the matter.

"Our staff are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Cape Town and are in contact with the South African authorities," she said.

Suspect believed to be known to victim

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police were investigating the murder and no arrests had been made yet.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

He said the victim's Audi A3 was found in the early hours of Tuesday in Prestwich Street, which is just a few blocks away.



The block of flats where the body of Upendra Edward Galegedera was discovered. (Supplied) The block of flats where the body of Upendra Edward Galegedera was discovered. (Supplied)

Several residents who spoke to News24 said they believed that the suspect was known to the victim.

They said he was renting a unit in the same block of flats.

Police are believed to have surveillance footage of the suspect in the complex, as well as footage of the Audi A3 being driven out of the premises several times over the weekend. However, they have yet to confirm further details.

"The investigation into this matter is currently at a very sensitive stage and this office cannot elaborate further on this matter," Van Wyk said.

Anyone with any information about the murder can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Botha on 021 430 3733 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.