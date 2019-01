Ukhozi FM on-air personality Sbu Buthelezi is recovering from gunshot wounds at a Pietermaritzburg hospital after he was shot by unknown men on Sunday night in a suspected attempted hijacking.

The station is one of the SABC's biggest radio stations.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Alexandra Road police were investigating a case of attempted murder following Buthelezi's shooting on the corner of Archie Bhengu and Moses Mabhida roads in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

Mbele said the radio presenter, 47, was attacked by unknown men who fired shots at him.

"He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and arms and was taken to hospital for medical attention," she said.

Buthelezi co-presents Ndiza Nathi with Nonhlanhla "Mroza" Buthelezi between 12:00 and 15:00 weekdays, according to the station's website.

Ntobeko Mfeka shared pictures of the radio man on Facebook on Monday afternoon. In them, Buthelezi is in a hospital bed surrounded by his family and relatives.

Mfeka wrote in isiZulu that Buthelezi was alive.