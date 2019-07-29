Ukrainian hiker: Man accused of stabbing tourist to death in Cape Town was out on parole

Ukrainaian tourist Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death on Chapman's Peak. (Facebook)

The man accused of robbing and stabbing a Ukrainaian tourist to death on Chapman's Peak was out on parole at the time, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Monday.

Prosecutor Nicky Kolisi did not give further details about the parole of Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, but said he had another case pending against him.

"The accused is no stranger to court. He assaulted and robbed one of the Legal Aid lawyers in this building earlier this year or last year," she told Magistrate Goolam Bawa.

The accused, with a scar running down one cheek, was brought into court with chains around both feet. When he turned around to look at the public gallery, a woman blew him a kiss.

He is from Mandela Park in Hout Bay.

Mposelwa faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, after allegedly attacking 44-year-old Ivan Ivanov near the East Fort in Hout Bay around 11:30 on Saturday.

He had been walking around the popular tourist spot.

Konisi said that, about an hour earlier, witnesses had spotted "three suspicious" men in the hiking trails and sent out an alert.

The two other suspects are still being sought.

'Kind heart'

Neighbourhood watch members on patrol spotted the accused with a black backpack, believed to belong to Ivanov.

"On his clothes, and also his face, he was full of blood," said Konisi.

She said the blood was believed to be that of Ivanov, as he was found with multiple stab wounds.

The State is opposing to his release on bail.

The accused opted for a Legal Aid lawyer to represent him and the case was postponed until August 21 for a bail application.

On Sunday, Hout Bay residents gathered at the spot where Ivanov was stabbed to pay their last respects.

The group of around 50 people, surrounded by security officials, also laid flowers along the path.

In a post shared to a Hout Bay Facebook group, his sister-in-law Dina described Ivanov as a "wonderful person, with a very good and kind heart".

'The most wonderful husband ever'

She said he was a loving husband to her sister and a great father to his three children, aged 20, 11 and two.

Ivanov had three university degrees and specialised in agricultural inspection, she said.

"We don't know how to survive this tragic loss."

His wife Tina shared her shock and devastation at losing her husband on her Facebook page, saying her soul had been torn apart.

She said he had been on a business trip in the country and had stayed in Hout Bay for two days to rest.

"He was a very good dad and the most wonderful husband ever."

