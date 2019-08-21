 

Ukrainian hiker murder: Accused has pending 2018 milk truck robbery case

2019-08-21 15:13

Jenni Evans

Ivan Ivanov. (Supplied, www.change.org)

Ivan Ivanov. (Supplied, www.change.org)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One of three Hout Bay men accused of the murder of Ukrainian businessman Ivan Ivanov has been linked to the robbery of a milk truck in Hout Bay, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

He abandoned his bail application earlier in the murder case, but hung back for a second case involving the milk truck.

In that case, in which he faces robbery with aggravating circumstances charges, it is alleged that three men robbed a crew delivering milk to a spaza shop in Hout Bay's Hangberg in November 2018.

The crew had just delivered two crates of milk and accepted a R430 payment when three men, armed with knives and a firearm, approached them.

The driver handed over the cash but the three men forced him to open the truck and made off with a red bag containing more of the day's payments.

The court heard that eyewitnesses had identified him.

He may not be named because an identity parade in the Ivanov murder case has not yet been held.

Ivanov was robbed and killed during a hike on July 27 at East Fort, above Chapman's Peak Drive just outside Hout Bay.

He appeared alone and opted to not apply for bail. 

The Ivanov murder case returns to court on October 25 via audio visual stream.

The accused descended the steps to the holding cells with a smile on his face after his appearance.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA Eastern Cape leader and PE councillor claims he almost didn't survive attempt on his life

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-08-20 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 