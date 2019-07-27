 

Ukrainian tourist stabbed to death while hiking in Hout Bay

2019-07-27 16:12

Tammy Petersen

Chapman's Peak Drive (File, Netwerk24)

A Ukrainian tourist on a walk in Table Mountain National Park in Hout Bay was stabbed to death during a robbery on Saturday, Western Cape police have confirmed.

The 44-year-old man died at the scene near East Fort, a coastal fortification on the popular scenic Chapman's Peak drive, around 11:00.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said three suspects fled with the man’s backpack containing his personal effects.

One man, 25, was caught by members of the neighbourhood watch in possession of the stolen items.

Andrè van Schalkwyk, chairperson of the Table Mountain Safety Action Group, told News24 the attack took place a mere 10m up the trail, not far from the car park.

The vicinity is quite overgrown, he said, but was not currently flagged as a hotspot.

The incident was not the first robbery at East Fort, although there had not been one for a "long time".

Van Schalkwyk, however, warned hikers to be careful and to not venture out on their own but rather with a bigger group.

