UKZN staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has tested positive for the coronavirus - the first confirmed case at the university.

An internal memo said the staff member had been in self-isolation since 16 March after returning from travelling inside South Africa.

It added the staffer likely contracted the virus at a large gathering in Johannesburg which had attendees from Europe.

The staff member developed symptoms on 17 March, was tested two days later and the test returned positive on Sunday, the memo read.

It said the staffer had not been to the university since returning from the gathering, and noted other people at the gathering had also been infected.

UKZN, in a similar vein to other universities, shut its doors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

UKZN later confirmed this in a statement, noting, "The staff member has not been on Campus since 12 March prior to being exposed to the Covid-19 virus. We can therefore assure the public that other staff members and students have not been exposed to any possible risk as a result of this case."