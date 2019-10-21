 

UKZN student accused of killing roommate has to undergo psychiatric evaluation

2019-10-21 16:27

Kaveel Singh

UKZN. (Facebook)

UKZN. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student who is accused of murdering his roommate, Samkelo Zondi, will not stand trial until he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

Khayelihle Nzimande, 25, made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday before a full public gallery that included many students.

Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson noted that Nzimande had been assessed by the district surgeon who recommended he undergo evaluation.

"The State is now going to have to make arrangements to send you for psychiatric evaluation."

Nzimande, who was previously vocal in court bemoaning the violations of his rights, has abandoned his bail.

He was arrested after he was spotted near smoke in a bushy area, close to the university's Westville campus.

The murdered student, 24-year-old Zondi, had been reported missing before Nzimande was found near his body.

The case resumes on November 5.

Read more on:    ukzn  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘We want to produce good men’: Inside Bishops, the R150,000 a year school with a string of famous alumni

34 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Python that survived stabbing and stoning set free
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 16:30 PM
Road name: Eisleben Road

Cape Town CBD 16:23 PM
Road name: Buitengracht Street Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: No Sunday jackpot winners 2019-10-20 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 