 

UKZN student Natasha Conabeer dies after being dropped off at home, unconscious

2019-09-09 11:58

Kamva Somdyala

Natasha Conabeer. (Facebook)

Natasha Conabeer. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student who was dropped off at her home, unconscious, on Sunday, has died in hospital, according to a close family friend.

Natasha Conabeer was reported missing on August 18.

According to a missing person report, the UKZN student left her flat for Inanda to visit family.

On Sunday, it was reported that had been found alive after the unconscious student was dropped outside her home on Sunday morning.

She was taken to hospital where her mother, Rosemary Conabeer, told News24 that "doctors are doing everything they can for her".

But on Monday, the news broke that she had died in hospital.

Family friend Zamambo Mkhize confirmed the news to News24: "She passed away earlier this morning in hospital."

The cause of death has not yet been established.

Additional police comment has been requested and the story will be updated once received.

On Sunday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the victim had reportedly been walking along Khululeka Drive when she sent her mother a text to say that an unknown vehicle was following her, the Sunday Tribune reported.

The news of the 23-year-old's death comes a week after protest action in parts of the country aimed at shining the spotlight on violence against women and children.

It also comes days after University of Cape Town (UCT) and University of the Western Cape (UWC) students, Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess, were laid to rest.

Mourners took to social media to mourn Natasha's death.

Read more on:    natasha conabeer  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA ready to expunge dagga criminal records

2019-09-09 11:00

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R114k for two players 2019-09-08 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 