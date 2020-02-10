 

UKZN suspends classes across all campuses indefinitely

2020-02-10 18:24

Cebelihle Mthethwa

Firefighters on Tuesday put out the last embers at the William O’Brien building.

Firefighters on Tuesday put out the last embers at the William O’Brien building. (Son)

*Correction and apology at the bottom of article

Classes have come to a complete halt at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) as students demand that their historical debt be removed so that they can register for the 2020 academic year.

Students have been protesting against the university's decision not to scrap students' previous debt which has prevented some registrations for 2020. Rising tensions led to several buildings being set alight by students last week as part of their protest.

READ MORE: Tensions rise at UKZN as building set alight while hundreds of students protest

The university has issued a formal statement suspending all classes from Monday until further notice.

