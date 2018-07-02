 

Umalusi exposes websites selling fake matric certificates

2018-07-02 16:11

Christina Pitt

Members of the Umalusi council brief the media. (Lizeka Tandwa, News24)

Education and training quality assurer Umalusi has condemned websites that sell fake matric certificates to the public, particularly because this constitutes a criminal offence that is punishable by law.

Members of the public have been urged to be vigilant and report these websites to police as the misrepresentation of qualifications poses a threat to the country's education system, reads a statement from Umalusi.

"It is appalling that the people who manage these websites continue to do it with impunity. I want to assure South Africans that the law will be extremely harsh on those who are found guilty of producing fake matric certificates," Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi said.

All public and private bodies that want to ascertain the credentials of their employees are advised to visit the Umalusi website, www.umalusi.org.za, and go to the verification page for the names of verification agencies that have contracts with Umalusi.

As the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi is tasked with the responsibility of developing and managing a sub-framework of qualifications and to quality assure it in accordance with the National Qualifications Framework Act No 67 of 2008, and the General and Further Education and Training Quality Assurance Act No 58 of 2001.

