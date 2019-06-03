 

Umhlanga pensioner in ICU after home invasion, assault

2019-06-03 15:39

Kaveel Singh

An Umhlanga resident is in intensive care after her head was injured during a house robbery, Durban North police have said.

"She is currently in the intensive care unit at an Umhlanga hospital. It appears that she was struck on the head with a baseball bat," police spokesperson Captain Raymond Deokarain said on Monday.

The woman, who is in her 70s and lives in Forest Drive, was alone at home when robbers allegedly stormed into her residence.

"Family members tried to get hold of her. They were trying for some time, but they could not get her. They phoned a friend of hers who knocked on her door. After receiving no response, they broke the door down," Deokarain said.

He said she was found in the passage and that she had a severe head injury.

"We have taken a statement from the person who found her, but we have not been able to talk to her because of the extent of her injuries."

Deokarain said police were investigating a case of house robbery after several items, including jewellery and a television, were taken.

"We think there were two assailants. We would advise residents to try to remain cautious during the winter months. It gets darker faster and criminals try to take advantage of this. Lock up early and stay vigilant."

