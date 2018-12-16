 

Umzimvubu mayor dies after short illness

2018-12-16 15:34

Correspondent

Bulelwa Mabengu.

The Umzimvubu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Saturday announced the passing on of its mayor, Bulelwa Mabengu, after a short illness, on Friday.

Speaker Sobane Mnukwa said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce to the people of Umzimvubu Local Municipality the passing on of our mayor."

The municipality has sent condolences to the Mabhengu family, the ANC and the entire residents of Umzimvubu Local Municipality.

She was born on January 10, 1957.

"She was one of the first councillors who served in TRCs which were established after 1994 before the establishment of Local Government," said Mnukwa.

She served as the Mayor of Umzimvubu Local Municipality from 2006 to 2011. She was then deployed to serve as the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate Services at Alfred Nzo District Municipality in 2011.

She was again elected the Mayor of Umzimvubu Local Municipality August 2016 after the 2016 Local Government Election.

Mabhengu also served in various structures of the ANC in the Alfred Nzo Region; she served as the ANCWL Secretary in the Alfred Nzo Region, an ANC REC member, the deputy chairperson of SALGA in the Eastern Cape and an additional member in the provincial ANC structure.

"Her enormous commitment for emancipation of the poor and disadvantaged residents of the Umzimvubu Local Municipality was visible and felt by all. Umzimvubu Local Municipality has lost a stern and wise leader. May her soul rest in peace."

There will be a visit to the bereaved family by Umzimvubu Local Municipality and Alfred Nzo District Municipality on Thursday, December 20.

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality said in a statement it has learnt with "shock and profound sadness" the passing on of Mabhengu.

Alfred Nzo District Executive Mayor, Sixolile Mehlomakhulu, has on behalf of the the people of the district conveyed condolences to the Mabhengu family, her relatives and the Umzimvubu Local Municipality.

Memhlomakhulu said: "She was the social activist that was advocating and fighting for the advancement of development that would benefit the rural communities of the district. She was always working towards ensuring that communities receive equal basic services."

The memorial service will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, December 21

Venue: Umzimvubu Town Hall KwaBhaca

Time: 09:00

The funeral service will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, December 27

Venue: Mvuzi Village – KwaBhaca

Time: 09:00

