 

UN chief in full support of SA government's 'strong, necessary' measures against Covid-19

2020-05-19 12:09

Tshidi Madia

United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres has described actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government in fighting the spread of the deadly coronavirus as "strong" and "necessary" measures.

In a TV interview with SABC News on Tuesday, Guterres said while he understood the frustrations expressed by those demanding an immediate reopening of the economy, he believed steps taken by Ramaphosa were correct.

"One thing is clear – there is no real contradiction between measures taken to prevent the disease and economic recovery. If we let the disease spread, no economic recovery will be possible," Guterres said.

In total 286 people have died of Covid-19 in South Africa, while 16 433 have been infected.

More than 4 million people across the globe have contracted the coronavirus.

"I hope the population will have patience and I hope the government will progressively find the ways to, in a very smart and targeted way, progressively re-open society and the economy to minimise the social and economic impact of Covid," the UN secretary general said.

On Monday, in his address to the 73rd World Health Assembly, Ramaphosa called for global solidarity in a bid to fight the pandemic.

He warned that Covid-19 amplified already dangerous and growing inequalities within and between different countries.

READ MORE | Developed world must work with Africa on Covid-19

Guterres, who said he was also separated from his family due to a semi-lockdown, called on South Africans to be patient.

He added that the SA government showed lots of determination in addressing the pandemic.

The UN chief said it had always been obvious that South Africa would be vulnerable to Covid-19, as it had great movement of people in and out of the country and had been seen as a "magnet" for other African states.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Read more on:    un  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  antonio guterres  |  health  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown: Recommended that acting judge who blasted government on Facebook be recalled

2020-05-19 11:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Things are bad' under lockdown, says Joburg waste picker
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 10:58 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Dunoon 10:14 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player walks away with R42K jackpot 2020-05-18 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 