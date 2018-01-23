'Underworld' security company director arrested and granted bail for 3rd time

Cape Town - The director of a Bellville-based security company, which police say is at the centre of a club security takeover, is again facing criminal charges following his third arrest in about five months.

Grant Veroni appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after handing himself over to police on Sunday.

His arrest was in connection with a firearms-related case in which two other accused are involved.

Veroni is a director of the company Skhosana Maponyane Hall Phillips and Khumalo, trading as The Security Group (TSG), which was the target of police and Hawks operations twice in 2017.

His legal representative, Bruce Hendricks, proceeded with a bail application on Tuesday and read out an affidavit in which Veroni said: "I have not committed any offence as alleged."

Veroni was granted R3 000 bail and one of the conditions of his release included that he may not enter any club in certain areas, including the Cape Town city centre and Sea Point.

Underworld kingpin

Veroni has been arrested and released on bail three times in about five months.

He already faces two charges relating to the alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He also faces a fraud charge in a separate case, set to be heard in Bellville, in which it is alleged that Veroni and a second accused recruited security guards and applied for firearm licences for them, but never actually employed them. He was arrested in this matter in September 2017.

In both these cases he was released on bail.

During one of his previous bail applications, Sergeant Edward Edwardes, an investigating officer probing underworld activities, testified that those working at TSG were intent on taking over club security.

He had said the company provides security to several establishments in the Cape Town city centre.

Edwardes had testified that TSG was linked to suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack.

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

These accused are also expected in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Their bail application is expected to resume, following a postponement last week.



