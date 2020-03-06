 

Uneasy calm in protest-hit Barberton after two leaders appear in court

2020-03-06 19:11

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After nearly two months of violent protests over water shortages in Barberton, Mpumalanga, calm appears to have been restored in the town, and businesses can once again open their doors. 

The last violent act happened in the early hours of Wednesday when the civic centre in Umjindini was set alight.

The police are investigating the possibility that the building was burnt down in an act of revenge after two community leaders were refused bail.

The accused, Mandla Mamba and Shugu Mkhonto, are still in custody. They appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday for a bail hearing and the case was postponed to 9 March.

Mamba is a former ANC councillor who was fired by the party.

Barberton residents embarked on the protests over water shortages in the drought-hit town. The level of its main water source, the Lomati Dam, stands at 15%.

'Protests must end'

Facebook posts indicate residents want the protests to end.

Mduduzi Sambo said they were hurting the town's economy, Barberton residents and pupils.

She also called on ward councillors to do more to address citizens' concerns.

A volunteer in the town, Yvette Winson, started a project where blankets, food and clothes were collected for Umjindini residents after their belongings were stolen during the protests.

"Many people fell victim to the protesters who stole food and blankets, especially from the elderly," she wrote on the social media platform.

She asked for donations to be dropped off at the Baptist Church.

Read more on:    crime  |  water  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saturday's weather: Another scorcher day for SA

2020-03-06 19:09

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Coronavirus is now in SA after patient zero found in KZN - so what now?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 20:22 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Camps Bay 19:38 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Two people win R220 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-05 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 