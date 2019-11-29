 

Unemployed father of 2 bags R114m PowerBall jackpot

2019-11-29 08:21

Riaan Grobler

~

~

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The winner of this week's R114 242 816.50 PowerBall jackpot has finally claimed his prize, lottery operator Ithuba said on Thursday. 

The man, who bought his winning ticket at the Sharp Supermarket in Dzanani near Makhado in Limpopo, is an unemployed father of two who relied on part-time jobs, Ithuba said. 

South Africa's latest multi-millionaire came forward on Thursday, two days after he won the fortune. 

Ithuba told TimesLive that the man has not slept since he found out he had won. 

According to Ithuba, the man spent R15 on tickets. 

The winning numbers were 38, 8, 2, 11, 13 and the bonus ball 3. 

Ithuba has paid out more than R2.5bn this year alone.

"We congratulate all the winners who have come forward to claim their winnings. As Ithuba, we set out to change the lives of ordinary South Africans since taking over National Lottery operations and this momentous pay-out is testament that we are positively contributing to the betterment of South Africans," said Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba.

The biggest jackpot ever to be paid in the history of the lottery in South Africa, and Africa at large, was the R232m PowerBall jackpot that was won by a blue-collar worker from Cape Town after 24 rollovers.

Other notable big jackpots came from PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS games, with a R141m win on August 23 2019 and R70m on September 3, Ithuba said.

Read more on:    ithuba  |  limpopo  |  powerball  |  lotto
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The mystery around a multimillion-rand boxing arena and the Lottery in Storms River

2019-11-29 07:35

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: The tragic Sea Point drowning of four refugee teens
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:20 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Newlands (Cape Town) 08:19 AM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-11-28 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 