Unemployed father of 2 bags R114m PowerBall jackpot

The winner of this week's R114 242 816.50 PowerBall jackpot has finally claimed his prize, lottery operator Ithuba said on Thursday.

The man, who bought his winning ticket at the Sharp Supermarket in Dzanani near Makhado in Limpopo, is an unemployed father of two who relied on part-time jobs, Ithuba said.

South Africa's latest multi-millionaire came forward on Thursday, two days after he won the fortune.

Ithuba told TimesLive that the man has not slept since he found out he had won.

According to Ithuba, the man spent R15 on tickets.

The winning numbers were 38, 8, 2, 11, 13 and the bonus ball 3.

Ithuba has paid out more than R2.5bn this year alone.



"We congratulate all the winners who have come forward to claim their winnings. As Ithuba, we set out to change the lives of ordinary South Africans since taking over National Lottery operations and this momentous pay-out is testament that we are positively contributing to the betterment of South Africans," said Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba.

The biggest jackpot ever to be paid in the history of the lottery in South Africa, and Africa at large, was the R232m PowerBall jackpot that was won by a blue-collar worker from Cape Town after 24 rollovers.

Other notable big jackpots came from PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS games, with a R141m win on August 23 2019 and R70m on September 3, Ithuba said.