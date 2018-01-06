 

Unemployed woman starts soup kitchen for the elderly

2018-01-06 09:11

Jeanette Chabalala

(Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

(Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – Pinky Sekai of Ga-rankuwa, north of Pretoria, has become a beacon of hope for her community.

In July 2016, Sekai was deeply touched when several grant recipients came knocking on her door asking for food while waiting to be served at a nearby pay point for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The plight of the elderly in particular, prompted her to start a soup kitchen as most of them had no other means of income besides that monthly payout. 

To get the project underway, Sekai had to finance it from her own pocket.

But she was faced with a stubborn first hurdle.

She was unemployed and had no means to fund her otherwise worthy cause.

She would however not allow this to kill her spirit of philanthropy.

"I am passionate about helping others and uplifting the community. It really breaks my heart when I see an elderly person suffering," Sekai told News24.

                        The elderly queuing for soup (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

"I started the project when I noticed the elderly waiting in the cold and several others coming to my house to ask for food. That's when I realised that I needed to help them."

The Sassa pay point is stationed just metres away from her house. 

The bubbly mother of two said after initially feeding dozens of elderly people on her own, four other people volunteered to be part of the project.

Today the group serves warm meals, to more than a 100 grant recipients, once a month, when they come to receive their social support funding from the state agency.

"Sassa officers arrive at around 08:00 but the grant recipients arrive as early as 05:00 in order to stand in the queues. But sometimes you find that they are hungry – so now whenever they come to collect grants they also bring empty cups for soup," she said. 

Sekai said instead of entirely depending on well wishers to support their project, they are growing vegetables for making the soup and other meals at a nearby school. 

She said they also sell the vegetables in order to sustain the project.

"I asked a principal at a nearby school not far from where I stay to give us a garden so that we can plant vegetables, so our soup is made from veggies we plant ourselves. 

"We also have locals who provide us with vegetables."

Pinky Sekai with some volunteers handing out soup to the elderly. (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

She smiles as she explains how she believes her passion for assisting her community has given her meaning to life.

"It gives me absolute joy to see someone smile just because of my act of kindness and their smiles make it worthwhile when we serve them food.

"They become overjoyed. I remember there was a month I didn’t serve them and I heard people in the community saying we had disappointed them a lot."

Read more on:    sassa  |  pretoria  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man arrested for murder of former junior Springbok player

2018-01-06 08:13

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 10:54 AM
Road name: Main Road

Muizenberg 10:38 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 5 2018-01-05 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 