 

'Unfortunate' my response wasn't given 'due consideration' - Ramaphosa responds to Public Protector's findings

2019-07-19 16:05

Staff Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the R500 000 Bosasa donation to his ANC presidential campaign. (Gallo)

The Presidency has responded to the release of the Public Protector's findings on her investigation into a R500 000 donation from Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

On Friday morning, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane revealed that her office had found that Ramaphosa had "deliberately misled" Parliament when he answered a question about the donation.

Ramaphosa's office said he submitted a "substantial response" to Mkhwebane's "preliminary findings".

"On 27 June 2019, the President submitted a substantial response to the Section 7(9) notice dealing in detail with areas where the preliminary findings were deficient both factually and in law," the Presidency said in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

It further stated: "It is unfortunate, however, that from a cursory reading of the final report, it seems that the President’s response to the Section 7(9) notice has not been given due consideration.

"Nonetheless, the President will study the Public Protector’s report and make a decision on any further action."

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

