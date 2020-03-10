'Unfounded and defamatory': SABC on former COO Chris Maroleng's statements about axing

The SABC has rejected what it calls "unfounded and defamatory" allegations by its former COO Chris Maroleng in various media interviews about his dismissal.

The public broadcaster said Maroleng was charged after he breached his fiduciary duties as a director, for acting in a manner which breached good faith, trust, honesty, loyalty and confidence; and two other charges of gross negligence.

Maroleng was subjected to a disciplinary hearing which was chaired by an independent chairperson, the SABC said in a statement.

City Press reported that Maroleng wants the broadcaster to pay him R16 million or reinstate him.

The publication reported that the former COO, who succeeded Hlaudi Motsoeneng, had accused the SABC, in papers filed in the Johannesburg Labour Court, of not affording him the right to appeal the disciplinary process.

Speaking during an interview on radio broadcaster 702, Maroleng said the manner in which his dismissal was carried out was unlawful.

The SABC responded by saying that - following the disciplinary hearing process which found the COO at guilty - it had "followed due process" and had treated Maroleng "fairly" by affording him all rights available to him, according to its policies and the law.

"Mr Maroleng's baseless allegation that members of the SABC board are to blame for his dismissal rather than his own actions, clearly demonstrates his unwillingness to assume responsibility for his own serious conduct," SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said in a statement.

Seapolelo said the broadcaster would be opposing an application brought against it by Maroleng.

Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba