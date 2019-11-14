 

UNHCR in talks with refugees after they forced their way onto its premises

2019-11-14 20:21

Alex Mitchley

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has engaged in talks with refugees who forced their way into its offices in Pretoria. 

The refugees, who have been staging a sit-in protest outside the UNHCR's offices since October, scaled walls and fences to seek refuge on the property. 

This after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ordered on Wednesday that they should disperse and vacate the area. 

The court gave the refugees three days to disperse following the order being served on them, which the Sheriff of the High Court executed on Thursday afternoon. 

In a statement, the UNHCR called for the peaceful resolution of the protest in its Pretoria compound. 

"The UNHCR is engaged in a dialogue with the protesters, urging them to avoid any act of violence, vacate the premises and contribute to finding viable solutions," its spokesperson, Helene Caux, said. 

"The UNHCR remains committed to working together with the government to find a peaceful resolution of the situation through continued constructive dialogue with the protesters."

While the UNHCR was engaged in talks, a case of trespassing had been opened and the police were on the scene. 

News24 previously reported the police were called in after the refugees had scaled the walls of the UNHCR's offices and started setting up camp inside the premises. 

By Thursday afternoon, police management had been engaging with the refugees to find an amicable solution that would see them leaving the property peacefully. 

It is also understood the police first need to obtain a letter and permission from the UNHCR before they can enter the property to remove them. 

The refugees, who have been living on the pavements in tents and makeshift structures outside the offices since the beginning of October, are asking to be resettled in another country as they fear possible xenophobic attacks.

Read more on:    unhcr  |  pretoria  |  courts  |  refugees
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Friday's weather: Cloudy and cool for the most part

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | KZN snake catcher on baby watch after rescuing two pregnant green mambas in two days
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:35 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Dunoon 19:33 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners on Wednesday 2019-11-13 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 